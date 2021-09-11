(Bloomberg) -- The districts of Rahaba and Mahliyah in the oil-rich province of Marib have been recaptured from government forces, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Saturday.

During the offensive Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said 151 were killed, wounded or captured from the government forces, which were backed by 37 air strikes by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets.

The Houthis have been launching a broad offensive since February in a bid to recapture the strategic Marib. Government forces didn’t immediately comment.

©2021 Bloomberg L.P.