6h ago
Yemeni Rebels Say Two Districts Recaptured in Oil-Rich Marib
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- The districts of Rahaba and Mahliyah in the oil-rich province of Marib have been recaptured from government forces, Houthi military spokesman Yahya Saree said in a statement on Saturday.
During the offensive Yemen’s Iran-backed Houthi rebels said 151 were killed, wounded or captured from the government forces, which were backed by 37 air strikes by Saudi-led coalition fighter jets.
The Houthis have been launching a broad offensive since February in a bid to recapture the strategic Marib. Government forces didn’t immediately comment.
©2021 Bloomberg L.P.