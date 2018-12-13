(Bloomberg) -- United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres said on Thursday that Yemeni warring parties have made progress at peace talks held in Sweden.

The Saudi-backed government and Shiite Houthi rebels have reached an agreement on a ceasefire in the port of Hodeidah, Guterres told a news conference. They’ve also agreed to exchange prisoners. The next round of talks will be held in January, he said.

The war, seen as a proxy battle for regional influence between Sunni Saudi Arabia and Shiite Iran, has ravaged a country already plagued with poverty and dysfunction. Thousands of civilians have been killed, and displacement, hunger and sickness are rampant.

Three-quarters of the country’s 28 million people need aid to stave off hunger and disease, and half of them require it urgently to survive, according to the UN.

