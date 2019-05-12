(Bloomberg) -- The yen climbed and the yuan retreated after trade talks ended without a resolution at the end of last week and China said the U.S. must remove all extra tariffs.

The heightened tensions over the weekend threaten to unwind gains in risk assets from late Friday as optimism over progress between the two sides fades. The Australian dollar slipped in early trading, though moves across currency markets were relatively small compared to a week ago when U.S. President Donald Trump first tweeted new tariffs were coming. Hong Kong is closed Monday for a holiday.

“The biggest problem is the huge disconnect with what markets have been hoping for and what is transpiring now,” said Nader Naeimi, a fund manager at AMP Capital Investors Ltd. in Sydney. “Markets had priced the best-case scenario and odds are shifting towards the worst-case scenario.”

Traders are on tenterhooks, digesting a slew of details from the weekend that moved the bid in markets in favor of safer-haven assets that could mean more volatility as the week progresses. Stocks in China were especially hard hit last week as the U.S. increased levies on about $200 billion worth of Chinese goods, though state funds buying equities to ease the turmoil helped push shares in Shanghai up more than 3%. Trump said Saturday it would be wise for China to “act now” to complete a trade deal with the U.S.

Larry Kudlow, Trump’s top economic adviser, told Fox that China invited trade representative Robert Lighthizer and Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin back to Beijing, though no date has been set. He also said Trump would meet with Chinese President Xi Jinping during the G20 meeting in late June.

China said the U.S. should take full responsibility for the setbacks because it raised tariffs on the country’s products, according to an article due to be published Monday in the People’s Daily, the flagship newspaper of China’s Communist Party, according to state television.

Here are some notable events coming up this week:

Earnings this week include Alibaba, Tencent, Cisco, Nvidia, Vodafone

Japan balance of payments is due Tuesday

China industrial production and retail sales are slated for Wednesday, same day as U.S. retail sales and industrial production

Bank of Indonesia has an interest rate decision on Thursday. It has kept rates on hold this year after six hikes last year and economists are projecting it will join Asia’s shift to dovish monetary policy

Australian unemployment is out on Thursday

A slew of Federal Reserve policy makers speak: Boston Fed President Eric Rosengren and Fed Vice Chairman Richard Clarida speak at a “Fed Listens” event hosted by the Boston Fed. New York Fed President John Williams speaks at an event in Zurich. Kansas City Fed President Esther George and Richmond Fed President Thomas Barkin also make appearances

U.S. Secretary of State Michael Pompeo travels to Russia where he’ll meet with his counterpart Sergei Lavrov

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index rose 0.4% Friday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.9% late Friday, prior to the bulk of the weekend’s developments.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.2% to 109.77 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slid 0.2% to 6.8555 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1235, little changed.

The Aussie lost 0.1% to 69.93 U.S. cents.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries rose three basis points to 2.47% Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate fell 0.1% to $61.66 a barrel.

Gold gained 0.2% to $1,286.05 an ounce.

