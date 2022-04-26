(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese yen weakening to levels of 135 against the U.S. dollar wouldn’t be critically bad for Japan’s economy, according to one of the country’s former chief currency officials.

“Even 130, 135 is not so critically bad for the Japanese economy,” according to Hiroshi Watanabe, who served as currency chief in the Ministry of Finance until 2007. However “how long it’s going to stay there is quite important,” he told Bloomberg TV Tuesday.

Speculation has been mounting that the Japanese government may move to directly intervene in currency markets to stop a further slide in the currency from around a 20-year low against the dollar, but Watanabe said that he doesn’t see that happening any time soon.

While Japanese households are suffering from a rise in fuel prices and the weaker yen is increasing the cost of purchasing inputs for companies, Watanabe said that this inflation may be temporary, echoing the Bank of Japan’s view. Later on Tuesday, Prime Minister Fumio Kishida is also expected to announce measures to alleviate some of the inflation pain.

Watanabe expects the BOJ will keep its ultra-loose monetary policy stance unchanged at the meeting later this week, but didn’t rule out changes in the future, suggesting that the central bank might change policies such as the yield curve control program.

“I think the YCC is somewhat losing its impact to the market,” said Watanabe. If U.S. yields rise further that would impact Japanese yields as well, and the BOJ could either widen its 10-year yield target or shorten the maturity target to 5 or 7 years, he said.

Still, given Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s track record of surprising markets, Watanabe didn’t rule out even bigger changes.

“If you remember, Mr. Kuroda has already made three surprises to the markets,” he said. “Maybe you can expect some kind of movement before his retirement” in April next year.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.