(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s cratering to 140 per dollar breaks new ground in testing Bank of Japan Governor Haruhiko Kuroda’s defiance of a global wave of interest rate hikes and the strength of Prime Minister Fumio Kishida’s support for his stance.

The move of Japan’s currency into the 140 range takes it closer to the 146 mark that prompted joint action with the US in 1998 to prop it up. It also sharply increases the likelihood that inflation will top 3% in Japan, way above the BOJ’s 2% target, casting further doubt on why the central bank is so insistent on sticking with rock-bottom interest rates.

As angst among households and businesses continues to rise over soaring energy and import costs, cracks may begin to emerge in the united front the government and BOJ have so far shown.

For now economists see Kuroda holding firm and the government acting quickly to unveil new support measures, rather than pursuing any risky currency intervention in the face of surging dollar strength.

“The BOJ will change its policy only when it’s certain that the price trend has changed, not because of foreign exchange,” said economist Atsushi Takeda at Itochu Research Institute. “If they change policy because of the yen hitting 140, their policy will lose consistency and their credibility could be compromised.”

The Japanese currency’s latest slide comes as traders increasingly expect a widening interest rate gap with the US to keep driving dollar strength. If a US jobs report due later Friday proves robust, that would likely provide further impetus for the greenback, and another slide in the yen as expectations of large US rate hikes solidify.

The yen’s slump is now its worst on record, at least going by peak to trough declines since Japan introduced the floating-rate system in 1973. The embattled currency has lost over 46% of its value against the dollar from its 2011 peak, a steeper drawdown than the 45% slump it experienced during the time of the late 1990s Asian financial crisis.

While senior Japanese officials rolled out warnings against any undesirable abrupt moves in the currency early Friday, they largely stuck with their existing level of language. The lack of escalation in their warnings suggests they don’t want to fuel expectations they are close to any direct action in markets.

“I have the impression recent moves in the exchange rate have become fairly large,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Friday. “The government will continue to monitor developments in the foreign exchange market with a high sense of urgency.”

Neither his warning nor comments by chief government spokesman Hirokazu Matsuno prompted a noticeable strengthening of the yen that might make their weekends more comfortable.

“Even if Japan wants to intervene in the markets, the US won’t agree to it because the current yen’s level is appropriate given the levels of Treasury yields,” Takeda said. “If they go in unilaterally and fail, speculators will prey on it.”

No change in the BOJ’s rock-bottom interest rates and no direct action in markets by the government mean the onus will remain on Kishida to alleviate the pain of inflation through support measures. The premier, whose support in polls is falling, is set to compile another round of fiscal spending measures to limit the impact of acute price gains in energy and food on households and businesses.

The government estimates that its existing measures, including subsidies to hold down gasoline prices, are holding down inflation by around half a percentage point. Japan’s key inflation level is at 2.4%, the highest level since 2008 excluding tax hike years.

Citigroup and SMBC Nikko Securities are among those predicting a further acceleration to 3% or beyond later this year.

While the yen will weigh on consumers and small businesses, it’s also likely to further boost corporate earning among bigger companies with an exposure to overseas markets. Thanks partly to the yen, Japan’s corporate profits rose to the highest level since 1954 last quarter, according to a government report Thursday.

Kishida and Kuroda are hoping that will translate into wage growth that can make inflation stable in a country that is more used to deflation than its peers.

Still, Kuroda has already adjusted his tone on the yen’s slide saying rapid declines are not desirable after repeatedly saying a weak yen is positive for Japan’s economy as a whole.

Masamichi Adachi, economist at UBS Securities, said a weaker yen continues to do good for the economy.

“You need to remember how much a weaker yen is helping Japan as a whole. It’s bringing in more tax revenue because of a rise in overseas profits at large companies,” he said. “There’s no need for the BOJ to change now.”

