Yen at New Two-Decade Low as Interest-Rate Gap with US Widens

(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s yen slid against the dollar to a new twenty-year low, weighed down by the nation’s widening yield gap versus the US.

The currency weakened to as low as 131.43 per US dollar of 10:42 a.m. on Monday, surpassing its previous 20-year low of 131.35 versus the greenback on May 9.

Mounting hawkishness from the Federal Reserve and rising US Treasury yields have weighed on the yen over the past two years and spurred a particularly steep decline since March.

