(Bloomberg) -- Traders eyeing a key catalyst for the under-pressure yen may have to pare back their expectations for a juicy trigger.

Friday’s US inflation report has been flagged for its potential to push the under-pressure currency to a 24-year low, but historic reaction suggests this could be a stretch. While the past two releases surprised to the upside, the dollar-yen rate saw a modest decline six hours after the data came out.

The average reaction to the last 11 consumer price index prints -- 7 of which have beaten expectations -- has been a 0.1% decline in the currency pair, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

The Japanese currency dropped more than 2% this week to beyond 134 per dollar and is within one yen of touching its lowest since 1998. That slump is being fueled by a stark policy divergence between a hawkish Federal Reserve and a Bank of Japan determined to stick with powerful easing in a bid to boost a sputtering economy.

The yen’s strongest reaction to inflation data this year was on Jan. 12, when December’s CPI data showed headline inflation effectively matched estimates at 7% a year. The dollar-yen dropped 0.75% in response.

Investors are keeping a close eye on the currency as it threatens to fall to levels that create an economic and financial headache for Asia and possibly beyond. Its slide may spark turmoil on the scale of the 1997 Asian Financial Crisis if it declines as far as 150 per dollar, veteran economist Jim O’Neill said.

