(Bloomberg) -- Yen bears may come back with a vengeance after the Bank of Japan kept its policy and yield target unchanged.

That’s the view of market watchers who see Japan’s currency weakening toward 150 per dollar. Nearing that level though, traders must be on look-out for intervention by officials, they said. Eyes are now trained on any comments from Governor Kazuo Ueda at his press conference later Friday.

Here’s what investors, analysts and strategists had to say:

Calvin Yeoh, a portfolio manager at hedge fund Blue Edge Advisors in Singapore:

“The BOJ is the decent-looking wallflower at the school dance — everyone’s waiting for them to bust a move but the reality is they’re waiting for everyone to come to them. Rate differentials continue to favor long dollar-yen trades, particularly as rate volatility currently looks constrained to the upside in US yields, while the BOJ continues to target curve shape and volatility with the front-end anchored.”

David Lu, director at NBC Financial Markets Asia Ltd. in Hong Kong:

“The next key point is Ueda’s press conference. With the added pressure of the yen’s ongoing depreciation, what will he say? At the very least, the tone of his interview with the Yomiuri Shimbun should add a new element or change the tone of his words, otherwise the yen selloff will not subside.”

Charu Chanana, a market strategist at Saxo Markets in Singapore:

“The press conference will be more important to watch and assess if Ueda sends out any hawkish vibes or comments on FX moves. If there is no follow-up on Ueda’s comments about negative interest rates or having wage information by the end of the year, yen bears could be back with a vengeance. USD/JPY could move higher for a test of 150.”

Christopher Wong, FX strategist at Oversea-Chinese Banking Corp. in Singapore:

“No surprise from the BOJ and we should expect USD/JPY to revert back to trading yield differentials, unless the press conference surprises. USD/JPY may still trade higher amid widening UST/JGB yield differentials, but that also puts the focus on potential leaning-against-the-wind activities, should the pace of USD/JPY’s rise becomes one-sided and excessive.”

Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo:

“I think the chance for YCC removal in October has declined. I see that the BOJ could take off NIRP and YCC at the same time, in the first quarter of 2024. That’s a more realistic case now. The BOJ might need to guide the market at the October meeting using the outlook report, which means a change of forward guidance then in October.”

Yukio Ishizuki, a senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities Co. in Tokyo:

“Dollar-yen may fluctuate relatively wildly. Advances after the policy announcement were due to short-covering from those who expected some tweaks to the forward guidance language.”

Alex Loo, a macro strategist at TD Securities in Singapore:

“The rise in 10-year JGB yields has been slightly more palatable to the BOJ, which could explain the lack of unscheduled bond buying operations over the past few weeks as global rates sold off.” Japanese life insurers may purchase more JGBs as high hedging costs deter buying of Treasuries, especially if the BOJ is hinting that the end of negative interest-rate policy is near. This should help cap yields and the 10-year JGB rate won’t extend beyond 1%, he said.

Hidetoshi Ohashi, chief credit strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. in Tokyo:

“We need to listen carefully to BOJ Governor Ueda’s speech in the afternoon on if, and when, the BOJ wants to end the negative interest-rate policy. But for now, with the the BOJ standing pat on policy, credit investors will probably continue buying shorter notes, such as five-year corporate bonds, as they offer attractive coupons compared with a year ago. Demand for 10-year notes may stay somewhat weaker than shorter notes, as uncertainty over rates remains.”

