The yen was steady in Tokyo Friday as traders braced for a crucial policy decision from the Bank of Japan which could usher in a fresh wave of volatility.

The currency was little changed around the 146 per dollar level, having rallied some 4% from last week’s three-decade low which triggered more suspected intervention from Japan. A Citigroup Inc. gauge of trader positioning suggested they were taking the threat of further action seriously, with net shorts shrinking to the least in almost a year.

Economists see the central bank keeping policy unchanged when its two-day meeting concludes Friday. But when the BOJ stood pat last month, the yen tumbled, sparking Japan’s first intervention to support the currency since 1998.

“The rapid yen depreciation will not deter the Bank of Japan from keeping monetary policy settings unchanged at its meeting today,” Carol Kong, an economist and currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia, wrote in a note Friday. “Today’s BOJ meeting will likely be the catalyst for a recovery in dollar-yen.”

Pressure Builds in Japan’s Markets as Traders Ready for BOJ

The Japanese currency has slumped over 20% this year as traders focused on the widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the Federal Reserve hiking rates aggressively and the BOJ keeping them at rock-bottom levels to boost the economy.

“One reason for shrinking yen short positions may be due to expectations global central banks may not be as aggressive about rate hikes as before,” said Yuji Saito, senior advisor at Credit Agricole CIB’s global market division in Tokyo. “There may also be expectations that pressures on the BOJ may mount as CPI is rising and wages are also expected to increase next year.”

