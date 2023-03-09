(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese yen was on course Thursday for its biggest one-day gain in a month as it led the charge higher among major developed currencies in the lead up to central bank chief Haruhiko Kuroda’s final policy announcement.

The move came amid a broad slump in the US dollar, which was dragged down as short-end Treasury yields stalled out and retreated ahead of an all important US monthly jobs report. The approaching event risk of the Bank of Japan decision may also have encouraged some caution and pullback in bets against the Japanese currency.

The yen was more than 1% stronger on the day at one stage, touching 135.95 per dollar, and it was on track for its first daily advance since last Friday. It remains more than 3% lower since the end of last year.

While many observers expect that the BOJ will ultimately have to shift policy, the majority of analysts surveyed by Bloomberg expect the BOJ to stick with existing policy at the current meeting, which concludes Friday.

Some, however, have suggested that tweaks to the central bank’s yield curve control framework are a risk. And investors only need to look at what happened after the BOJ’s Dec. 20 meeting — when officials tinkered with yield-curve control settings and sent the yen skyrocketing — to see what sort of impact an unexpected decision can have on foreign-exchange markets.

“The yen is the best performing G-10 currency on a 1-day view as investors question the wisdom of holding short yen positions into Kuroda’s final meeting,” Rabobank foreign-exchange strategist Jane Foley said. “Conditions are building towards a policy change this year which will likely commence with changes in yield-curve control.”

