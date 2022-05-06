(Bloomberg) -- Yen-denominated corporate bonds are a relative bright spot for Asia credit investors, losing less so far this year than dollar notes as the Bank of Japan keeps its commitment to easy monetary policy.

The Bloomberg Asian-Pacific Japanese Corporate Index is down just 0.6% in 2022. That compares with a 9.4% slump in the Asia investment-grade dollar bond gauge, which like fixed income assets around the world has tumbled amid skyrocketing inflation and rising U.S. interest rates. A wave of risk aversion caused the region’s stocks and bonds to slip on Friday.

The BOJ’s monetary easing makes it an outlier as central banks around the world rush to tighten policy, and that’s causing the yen to sink. Still, data showing the cost of living in Tokyo rose at the fastest pace in almost three decades in April suggest price pressures could be building in the country famous for its weak inflation.

“Japanese investors do get worried about falling risk assets, volatility and the steep decline in the yen,” said Haruyasu Kato, a fund manager in the global fixed income division of Asset Management One Co., which oversaw $524 billion in assets as of September. “But moves in Japanese yields are separated from the rest of the world” as the BOJ pursues its policy of yield curve control.

