(Bloomberg) -- The yen fell to its weakest level against the dollar in five years following a sell-off in U.S. Treasuries, as global growth optimism sapped demand for the haven asset.

Japan’s currency dropped as much as 0.3% against the dollar to 115.63 on Tuesday, the lowest since January 2017. It follows a 10% slump last year, its biggest annual drop in seven years.

Investors have sold the yen amid soaring Treasury yields and bets on higher U.S. interest-rates. Funds from Morgan Stanley to JPMorgan Asset Management have advocated selling the Japanese currency against the dollar as the policy divergence between the Federal Reserve and a dovish Bank of Japan grows.

“The transition to a more normal global economy in 2022 will lead to a normalization of monetary policy several central banks, including the Fed” and that will weigh on the yen, said David Forrester, senior FX strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “We forecast dollar-yen to reach 118 by mid-2022.”

