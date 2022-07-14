(Bloomberg) -- The yen slipped further toward the key psychological level of 140 per dollar as a resurgent greenback and Japan’s interest-rate gap with the rest of the world continued to weigh.

The Japanese currency traded around the 139 per dollar in early Asian trading Friday after slumping 1.4% to 139.39 overnight, a fresh 24-year low. Some analysts have said that the 140 mark, last seen in 1998, could potentially trigger intervention from officials.

“The Bank of Japan may ultimately intervene to prop up the yen if it continues to weaken at a rapid pace,” Carol Kong, a currency strategist at Commonwealth Bank of Australia wrote in a note. “Indeed, the increased rhetoric from Japanese government officials suggest we may be closer to a BoJ intervention.”

The yen has slumped 17% against the greenback this year, the worst-performing Group-of-10 currency, with the BOJ keeping interest rates pinned to the floor even as the Federal Reserve hikes aggressively to contain sky-high inflation. Higher oil prices in energy-import heavy Japan and a blowout in the country’s trade deficit have also weighed.

A further slide will put pressure on the consensus between a central bank determined to stoke inflation and a government desperate to avoid a cost-of-living crisis. The last time Japan propped up the yen was during the Asian financial crisis of 1998 when it reached around 146 to the dollar. It had previously intervened at levels around 130.

Senior Japanese officials took the rare step of issuing a written statement in June to express their concern about the yen’s sudden weakening at that time, saying they would take action if necessary, without specifying what that would be. That was when it was trading around the 134 per dollar level.

Still, while 140 is “inevitable,” a breach won’t necessarily lead to an accelerated move lower in the yen, according to Nick Twidale, chief executive Asia Pacific at foreign-exchange broker FP Markets in Sydney.

“Even though 140 is a huge psychological level, I don’t think we’ll see any gaping, or really sharp moves, on the break because it’s come so far already,” he said. “The break of parity in the euro is a good example of that.”

