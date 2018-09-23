(Bloomberg) -- The yen climbed and Asian stocks looked set for declines after China on Saturday called off planned trade talks with U.S. officials.

The latest development in the trade war sent the Australian and New Zealand dollar lower as traders sought the relative safety of the yen. The U.S. and China are hours away from a new round of tariffs on each other’s goods. Markets are closed in Japan, China and South Korea Monday and Treasuries won’t trade until the London open. The S&P 500 Index finished Friday flat and the 10-year Treasury yield held at 3.06 percent.

The escalation in U.S.-China trade tensions will test two strong weeks of gains for Asian equities that lifted stocks off this year’s lows in part due to optimism that economies can weather the hit from trade restrictions. Next up this week is the Federal Reserve’s policy meeting that will likely see interest rates increased for the third time this year, with markets increasingly pricing for another one in December.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

European Central Bank President Mario Draghi speaks to the EU Parliament in Brussels Monday

Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe meets with President Donald Trump in New York to discuss trade.

The Fed decision on Wednesday will be followed by a press conference with Chairman Jerome Powell.

Thursday sees durable goods, GDP data and jobless claims for the U.S.

These are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Futures on Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.4 percent.

Futures on Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index dropped 0.3 percent.

The S&P 500 Index fell less than 0.05 percent Friday, when the the MSCI Emerging Market Index rose 1.4 percent to a three-week high.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.1 percent to 112.49 per dollar as of 6:15 a.m. in Tokyo.

The Aussie dollar declined 0.3 percent to 72.69 U.S. cents.

The offshore yuan was steady at 6.8559 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.1749.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries gained less than one basis point to 3.06 percent, a four-month high Friday.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude gained 0.7 percent Friday to $70.78 a barrel.

Gold fell 0.6 percent to $1,200.04 an ounce.

