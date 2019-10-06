(Bloomberg) -- The yen edged up and yuan slipped in early trading Monday after a report that China may be increasingly reluctant to agree to a broad trade deal ahead of talks with the U.S. this week.

Japanese futures pared gains stemming from a solid close on Wall Street Friday. Trading in the region may be muted with Hong Kong and Chinese markets shut and Sydney on holiday. Senior Chinese officials have indicated the range of topics they’re willing to discuss has narrowed considerably, according to people familiar with the matter. U.S. stocks closed higher Friday, along with Treasuries, after solid hiring data quelled recession fears without crushing the odds of future Federal Reserve easing.

Following a slew of disappointing economic data across the globe last week, investor focus returns to trade with the spat between the U.S. and China seen as the main impediment to global growth. With minutes from the latest Federal Reserve meeting due this week, traders will be looking for clues on when the next step from central bankers will come to support the economy.

Meanwhile, violence escalated in Hong Kong as protesters set fires and vandalized train stations and banks, pushing back against government efforts to quell demonstrations when it invoked a colonial-era emergency law.

Here are some key events coming up this week:

Chinese Vice Premier Liu He visits Washington for trade talks with his U.S. counterparts.

The Brexit impasse continues as U.K. Prime Minister Boris Johnson looks to secure a deal with time running out.

Fed Chair Jerome Powell speaks Tuesday on the final day of NABE’s annual conference in Denver.

FOMC minutes released Wednesday from the Sept. 17-18 policy meeting.

Chinese President Xi Jinping and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi meet at an unofficial summit.

Nobel prizes are awarded in medicine, physics, literature, chemistry and peace.

U.S. releases September inflation data.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

Nikkei 225 futures rose 0.9%.

The S&P 500 Index gained 1.4% Friday, the Nasdaq Composite Index rose 1.4%.

The Stoxx Europe 600 Index increased 0.7%.

Currencies

The yen was at 106.79 per dollar, up 0.1%.

The offshore yuan fell 0.2% to 7.1281 per dollar.

The euro bought $1.0982, little changed.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries dipped one basis point Friday to 1.53%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude was at $52.66 a barrel, down 0.3%.

Gold was at $1,508 an ounce, up 0.2%.

