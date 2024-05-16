(Bloomberg) -- The yen is strengthening away from areas that prompted suspected intervention in recent weeks, and it’s starting to look similar to 2022 when weaker US economic data did the job for Japanese officials.

Signs of easing US inflation pressures boosted bets the Federal Reserve will ease monetary policy this year. That caused the dollar to weaken broadly against peers, and the yen was one of the biggest-gaining major currencies. It rose as much as 0.8% versus the greenback on Thursday, even as data showed Japan’s economy shrank more than expected in the first quarter.

“The latest yen rebound eases the need for authorities to intervene,” said Koji Fukaya, a fellow at Market Risk Advisory in Tokyo. While Japanese officials are concerned that a weak currency will weigh on consumer sentiment and fuel inflation, “the biggest driver of the yen rebound is the US, especially the potential Fed rate cut,” he said.

The yen has swung sharply in recent weeks, weakening beyond 160 per dollar for the first time since 1990 in late April before two rounds of suspected intervention by authorities spurred temporary gains. The currency’s rebound suggests that even as Japanese officials warn of intervention and central bank officials signal possible further interest rate increases this year, in the end US data and policy are its primary driver.

The yen has gained 0.6% to 153.99 per dollar as of 1:12 p.m. in Tokyo. That means it’s about 2% stronger than the 157.52 level it reached on May 1 before the yen strengthened dramatically. The surge raised speculation that Japan may have intervened to prop up the currency.

A wide gap between US and Japanese benchmark bond yields has dragged on the yen, and a tumble in US Treasury yields after the inflation data has helped narrow the difference. The Japanese currency is strengthening as US yields drop, in similar moves to late 2022. Ten-year Treasury yields were about 3.4 percentage points higher than their Japanese counterparts on Thursday. That’s nearly the smallest gap in two months, Bloomberg-compiled data show.

What Markets Live Says...

“My models still show both Treasuries and the yen as cheap, implying that US yields can fall further while the yen gains. However, the near-term risk is that, after a 27-bp rally month-to-date, two-year yields retrace some of their moves — and that would also cause the yen to also give back some of its recent gains. In the absence of drivers, the default setting for the Japanese currency seems to be to weaken.”

— Sebastian Boyd, Markets Live Strategist

For the full report, click here.

“Until recently, the dominant trend was for the yen to gradually slide, but with weak US indicators and CPI, the scenario of a Fed rate cut this year is coming into place,” said Hirofumi Suzuki, chief FX strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp. “It’s getting easier for the yen to strengthen.”

Overnight indexed swaps still suggest about a 63% likelihood that the BOJ will raise its benchmark rate by July, though it declined from 70% on Wednesday. Investors will be closely watching whether the central bank will cut bond-purchase amounts again in operations on Friday, after a reduction on Monday.

Japanese Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said Tuesday that “close policy coordination” is needed between the government and BOJ, adding that he’s closely watching the yen. That underscored Japanese policymakers’ concern that an excessively weak currency may harm the economy.

