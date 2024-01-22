(Bloomberg) -- The Bank of Japan’s slightly more hawkish tone provided just a brief boost to the yen, with analysts saying the timing of a policy shift is still uncertain.

After strengthening as much as 0.8% to 146.99 versus the dollar as Governor Kazuo Ueda spoke at a press conference on Tuesday, the yen pared gains to 0.1%. The central bank earlier kept monetary policy settings unchanged yet said certainty in the outlook is rising gradually.

While the case is building for the BOJ to lift interest rates in its April meeting, investors say that’s not certain enough for a sustained move higher in the yen. The Japanese currency hit its weakest level since late November last week and is the worst performer among major peers so far this year due to expectations that a policy shift is still months away.

The “Japanese yen will likely struggle to hold on to these gains in the near term given that US yields are likely to remain volatile as the markets start to price in a Trump presidency and US economic data remains robust,” said Charu Chanana head of FX strategy at Saxo Capital Markets. Still, “the change in tone from Ueda is apparent, and keeps the April meeting live.”

Ueda kept investors in the dark over when he will scrap the world’s last negative interest rate, while leaving little doubt that a move is in the pipeline. Following up on newly introduced language in the central bank’s quarterly outlook report, the governor said the certainty of achieving the BOJ’s projections has continued to gradually increase.

That language supports the prevailing view among economists that the BOJ will raise rates at some point in the first part of this year, with meetings slated for March, April, June and July. The question is when.

“It is still likely premature to expect the yen to strengthen on a more sustained basis at this current juncture” said Lee Hardman senior currency analyst at MUFG Bank Ltd.

Still, options markets suggest this could be a turning point for the battered currency. In contrast to the post-BOJ price action last year, demand for yen bullish options resurfaced with one-week risk reversals trading at 98 basis points, puts over calls.

Read more: Risk-Reward in the Yen Keeps Bulls Ready for Action: Trader Talk

Also the government has warned against excessive currency moves, with Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki saying on Friday the government is closely watching movements in the market and that it is important that it reflects fundamentals and trades stably.

“Gradual policy normalization remains on course, but the BOJ can stay patient as the spring wage round unfold,” said Alvin Tan, head of Asia FX strategy at RBC Capital Markets in Singapore, who has a near-term USD/JPY target of 150.

--With assistance from Vassilis Karamanis and Marcus Wong.

(Updates yen’s moves throughout.)

