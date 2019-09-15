(Bloomberg) -- The yen climbed after a strike on the heart of Saudi Arabia’s oil production increased geopolitical risk concern. Oil was set to rise.

News of the devastating attack on the world’s largest crude exporter sent currencies of commodity-linked nations higher, including the Norwegian krone and the Canadian dollar. Oil is set to jump at least $5 a barrel when trading starts.

“Markets are in for a rude awakening after the most important Saudi oil facility was attacked,” said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at Oanda Corp. “The use of drones reminds markets that it doesn’t take a massive military attack to disrupt the world’s biggest crude-processing plant.”

Sentiment for risk may be hit after the weekend’s developments in the Middle East. U.S. stocks finished last week mixed as Treasury yields jumped to six-week highs. Equity indexes in Europe and Asia closed the week in the green, thanks to easing trade fears and a new round of central bank stimulus.

Saudi Arabia stocks declined, with the Tadawul All Share Index falling as much as 3.1% after the attacks. The drop erased this year’s gain and lowered the benchmark measure’s valuation to the weakest since March, before the kingdom’s stocks were included in MSCI Inc.’s emerging-market gauge.

Markets in Japan are closed Monday for a holiday.

Here are the main moves in markets:

