(Bloomberg) -- The yen climbed by more than 1% against the dollar as traders ramped up bets for more aggressive interest rate cuts by the Federal Reserve in 2024 and as they speculated on the timing of the Bank of Japan exiting from negative interest rates.

The Japanese currency surged as much as 1.3% to 140.97 per dollar, passing the four-month high of 141.71 reached last week. The move came as the Fed on Wednesday signaled a pivot to rate cuts and as investors look to the BOJ’s meeting next week for any hints on when it will adjust policy.

Remarks last week from BOJ Governor Kazuo Ueda and one of his deputies had fueled speculation the central bank might end the negative rate this month. Such expectations subsided after people familiar with the matter said officials see little need to rush to scrap the policy this month.

“The trigger is broad dollar weakness due to an unexpectedly dovish Fed with the US long-term yield falling below 4%,” said Takuya Kanda, general manager of the research department at Gaitame.Com Research Institute Ltd. “The yen draws additional support from lingering speculation the BOJ will end the negative interest rate regime in the near future.”

Read more: BOJ Set to Be Outlier Again as 2024 Hike Seen in Contrast to Fed

A dovish slant by the European Central Bank and Bank of England later today may further highlight the contrast with bets on BOJ policy tightening, supporting yen buying, Kanda said.

The ECB is expected to keep benchmark rates unchanged later in the day, as is the BOE, according to Bloomberg surveys of economists.

“The BOJ now has less room to tighten policy because of the Fed’s potential rate cuts,” said Shoki Omori, chief desk strategist at Mizuho Securities Co. “The currency markets seem to struggle to find the right level and the yen may face unstable trading in the short term both against the dollar and the euro.”

Inflation in Japan has remained above the central bank’s target of 2% every month since April 2022. Still, BOJ officials have said they want to see further evidence on both inflation and wages growth.

Read more: Japan 20-Year Bond Sale Sees Weak Demand Before BOJ Meeting

With speculation growing about the Fed lowering rates, “an increasing number of investors see a higher hurdle for the BOJ to raise borrowing costs after ending the negative interest rate regime,” said Makoto Suzuki, senior bond strategist at Okasan Securities Group Inc. “Some may even think it is hard for the BOJ to end the negative rate.”

Meanwhile, a slush fund scandal that’s engulfing the long-ruling Liberal Democratic Party is seen as having the potential to strengthen the yen. The political faction of former leader Shinzo Abe — who championed the monetary stimulus that has underpinned yen weakness — has been at the center of the scandal, leading to the view that this would help accelerate an exit from the current monetary policy.

--With assistance from Anya Andrianova, Beth Thomas and Masahiro Hidaka.

(Adds comment on the yen in fourth paragraph.)

©2023 Bloomberg L.P.