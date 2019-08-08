(Bloomberg) -- The yen climbed and the yuan dipped as U.S.-China trade tensions resurfaced, potentially dampening positive sentiment from a strong Wall Street session that had left stocks in Asia set to extend a global rally.

An exchange-traded fund tracking the S&P 500 fell in post market trading as Bloomberg reported the White House is holding off on a decision about licenses for U.S. companies to restart business with Huawei Technologies Co. after Beijing said it was halting purchases of U.S. farming goods.

Futures pointed higher for equities in Japan, Hong Kong and Australia following an almost 2% gain in the S&P 500 earlier. Investors have taken some solace from efforts to stabilize the yuan and Friday’s fixing of the currency will be closely scrutinized. Treasuries remain volatile -- with the 10-year yield swinging nine basis points Thursday and closing at 1.72%. The dollar dipped after President Donald Trump railed against the currency.

Global equities are recovering from Monday’s biggest plunge since February 2018 though concern remains that China may continue to allow its currency to weaken. Friday brings data in Asia’s largest economy that is expected to show a re-emergence of factory deflation. Consumer-price inflation may have edged up, but not so quickly that it’ll stand in the way of further easing, according to Bloomberg Intelligence.

Elsewhere, oil bounced back from the lowest level since January, with WTI futures rising as much as 3.7%, after Saudi Arabia indicated it’ll reduce exports to stabilize the market.

Here are the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index increased 1.9% on Thursday.

Futures on Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 0.8%.

Hang Seng futures earlier rose 0.5%.

Currencies

The yen rose 0.3% to 105.78 per dollar.

The offshore yuan slid 0.1% to 7.0863 per dollar.

The euro added 0.1% to $1.1192.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries fell one basis point to 1.72%.

Commodities

Gold was at $1,500.94 an ounce.

West Texas Intermediate crude rose 3.6% to $52.92.

