(Bloomberg) -- Any sale of Treasuries to fund Japanese intervention to prop up the yen would likely be easily absorbed by the market, according to calculations by Bloomberg.

Currency traders are on the lookout for yen purchases by Japan’s Ministry of Finance as the currency hovers around the key 152 per dollar level ahead of US inflation data later on Wednesday. While yen intervention has the potential to affect the broader currency market, bond traders are watching if the MOF would sell Treasuries to raise the dollars needed for this undertaking.

That’s because when Japan last intervened to boost the yen in September and October 2022, the securities component of Japan’s foreign reserves posted a large decline compared with others. It was a sign that dollars sold during the intervention were raised by selling US debt.

Japan sold ¥5.62 trillion ($37 billion) worth of dollars on Oct. 21, 2022 alone. Should it sell the same amount of T-bills and one-to-five year notes now, it would equal to just 7.2% of the average daily trading volume of those notes, based on data from the Securities Industry and Financial Markets Association. Authorities may also opt to use its $155 billion deposits instead.

“It’s unlikely that Japan’s selling of Treasuries would move US yields” even if intervention were to take place, said Hideo Shimomura, senior portfolio manager at Fivestar Asset Management Co. in Tokyo. “It’s hard to imagine a scenario in which the MOF would sell a large amount of long Treasuries. I still think the Federal Reserve’s policy outlook remains the biggest factor moving US yields.”

READ: Yen Intervention Risk Puts Focus on Fed’s Swelling Cash Pile

FX reserve managers typically invest in short-dated securities. While the ministry doesn’t provide a maturity breakdown of its debt holdings, the investment duration of Switzerland’s foreign reserves is 4.7 years and just six months for the Reserve Bank of Australia’s US dollar holdings.

