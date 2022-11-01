(Bloomberg) -- The yen strengthened for a second straight day as traders considered the risk that a hawkish Federal Reserve may boost the dollar to levels that triggers fresh intervention on a Japanese holiday.

The yen climbed 0.7% to around 147.30 per dollar Wednesday, about 3% off the three-decade low of 151.95 widely believed to have compelled Japan to step into markets again last month. Japan’s finance minister continued to remind market players that authorities were on watch and would respond to one-sided moves.

Local markets will be closed for a public holiday on Thursday but authorities will remain on standby around the clock, with the risk of thin liquidity potentially exacerbating any post-Fed moves.

“I believe there’s still a constant sense of caution in the markets over intervention,” Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki said, speaking in parliament. “I think that’s one impact that our actions have had.”

The Fed’s decision and news conference takes place early Thursday for Japan. Investors are looking for signs that policy makers will start scaling back jumbo-sized interest-rate hikes, such as hinting at a 50 basis point move in December from an expected 75 this month.

Strategists at TD Securities see a 10% chance that Chair Jerome Powell pushes back forcefully against a so-called “pivot” and suggests another 75-basis-point hike is on the cards. That would push the yen past the 150 per dollar level again and increase the risk of intervention, a team including Gennadiy Goldberg wrote Tuesday.

Signals from the options market on Wednesday morning in Tokyo -- one-week dollar-yen implied volatility -- indicated only a 6% probability the currency will breach 151.95 over that time frame, although that likely included the impact of any potential intervention.

TD’s base case -- a suggestion that hikes may not continue at their present pace -- would see the yen trading around 146 per dollar, it said.

“It looks difficult for yen to touch 150 per dollar unless conditions are set, such as the Fed at today’s meeting clearly saying it needs to raise rates by 75 basis points in December and the terminal rate should also be raised,” said Teppei Ino, head of global markets research at MUFG Bank Ltd. “The lesson from the past two months is that Japanese authorities are concerned about how rapid currencies move in a short period and not necessarily the level of 150.”

Japan spent a record $42 billion in October to prop up the embattled yen, which has slumped 22% this year as traders focused on the widening yield gap between it and the US.

The Bank of Japan last week kept its super-loose policy unchanged. Minutes from its September policy meeting showed some members noted inflation was highly likely to decelerate from fiscal year 2023 and it was desirable to keep an easing bias.

--With assistance from David Finnerty, Yuko Takeo, Erica Yokoyama and Yoshiaki Nohara.

(Updates with comment from finance minister.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.