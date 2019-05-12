(Bloomberg) -- The yen rose as investors sought haven assets on concern that the trade divisions between the U.S. and China are too wide to be bridged within a month. Australia’s dollar dipped.

Japan’s currency gained 0.1% to 109.81 per dollar as of 7:20 a.m. in Sydney. The Aussie, a proxy for risk sentiment, fell 0.1% to 69.95 U.S. cents.

“The longer the tariffs are in place, the greater the damage it will be for China and global growth,” said Jingyi Pan, a market strategist at IG Asia. “This may benefit the likes of the safe-haven yen.”

The U.S. told China it has a month to secure a trade deal or face tariffs on all its exports, ratcheting pressure after it accused Chinese President Xi Jinping’s government of backpedaling on promises. China has said additional duties imposed should be removed for an agreement, setting the stage for weeks of uncertainty in financial markets after investors had thought a pact was near.

President Donald Trump tweeted early Saturday afternoon that it would be wise for China to “act now” to finish a trade deal with the U.S., warning that “far worse” terms would be on offer for them after what he predicted would be his re-election in 2020.

The U.S. hiked tariffs on more than $200 billion of Chinese goods on Friday, with China vowing to retaliate. A week of tense stand-off before crucial talks in Washington led to the yen strengthening by 1 percent. It touched 109.47 against the dollar on Thursday, its highest since February.

There are three main points of contention between China and the U.S., Beijing’s chief negotiator told reporters in Washington after talks ended. Other than the need for the removal of additional tariffs, Vice Premier Liu He also said the targets set by the U.S. for Chinese purchases should be in line with real demand, while the text of a deal should be "balanced" to ensure the "dignity" of both nations.

--With assistance from Abeer Abu Omar.

To contact the reporters on this story: Hooyeon Kim in Seoul at hkim592@bloomberg.net;Michael G. Wilson in Sydney at mwilson176@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Tan Hwee Ann at hatan@bloomberg.net, Adam Haigh

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.