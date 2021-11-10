(Bloomberg) -- The yen has given up all of its November gains versus the dollar as the yield differential between U.S. and Japanese bonds widens.

The spread between rates on two-year Treasuries and Japanese government bonds reached the highest level in 2021 at about 62 basis points on Wednesday, as higher-than-estimated U.S. consumer price data helped spur a rise in Treasury yields. That’s underpinned broad gains in the greenback and a stunning reversal in the yen’s fate.

Japan’s currency was the best performer against the dollar among Group-of-10 counterparts this month as of Tuesday’s close. By mid-day in the U.S. session on Wednesday, the yen was down 1% versus the dollar in its biggest drop in almost a month and erasing November’s gains.

The widening two-year spread is a “wake up call” for the dollar-yen pair after it traded as low as 112.73 on Tuesday, Brown Brothers Harriman’s Win Thin wrote on Wednesday. It hit 113.98 on Wednesday.

“USD/JPY remains stuck below 114 but should eventually participate in the dollar rally as U.S. rates move higher,” he said.

