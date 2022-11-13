(Bloomberg) -- Last week’s rapid resurgence in the yen has traders resetting their worst-case expectations for the once-embattled currency to around the 145 per dollar level.

The yen saw its best week since 2008, surging almost 6% against the dollar, as softer-than-expected inflation figures sparked a sharp unwinding of hawkish bets on Federal Reserve rate rises. But dollar-yen’s fall below 140 was likely too fast and too far, strategists said, with a Fed pushback against over-dovish rate expectations likely to put some pressure back on.

The Japanese currency fell as much as 0.8% against the greenback to 139.94 on Monday, after Fed Governor Christopher Waller was first out of the blocks, saying officials still had some way to go in raising rates.

“The Fed isn’t going to let loose its tightening grip just because of one month’s data and will likely caution against optimistic view through officials’ comments this week,” said Juntaro Morimoto, a currency analyst at Sony Financial Group in Tokyo. “In light of interest rate differentials, dollar-yen could be trading around 145.”

Momentum indicators, which pointed to so-called overbought levels when dollar-yen touched 151.95 last month, suggested the fall in the pair looked overdone when it dropped to around 138.50 on Friday. That indicates a rise back above 140 per dollar wouldn’t be a surprise for technical traders.

“Last week’s dollar selling was excessive and Waller’s comments were a natural consequence for Fed not wanting markets to be complacent,” said Yoshifumi Takechi, chief analyst at Money Partners in Tokyo.

Still, any pushback will be unlikely to see the yen weaken back toward its year-to-date lows, according to Takechi.

“Dollar-yen’s range has shifted lower, with 145 becoming resistance from support,” he said. “Even with hawkish comments, dollar-yen probably won’t reach 145.”

