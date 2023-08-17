(Bloomberg) -- The yen’s depreciation past levels that triggered Japan’s intervention in the currency market last year is making some investors nervous about buying the nation’s stocks.

The Nikkei 225 Stock Average slid as much as 1.4% on Thursday even as the yen weakened for nine straight days, touching a nine-month low of 146.56 per dollar. Intervention happened last year when Japan’s currency hit 145.90.

While that may not immediately trigger action from authorities, traders are on guard for verbal intervention. Government officials may consider the speed of currency movements to be more important than specific levels.

“Some investors are cautious of getting caught in a sudden appreciation of the yen” should the government step in, said Takashi Ito, a senior strategist at Nomura Securities Co. in Tokyo. Still, the broader trend in the yen won’t change even if intervention happens, he said.

Despite the yen’s weakness, Japanese stocks have faced pressure from sluggish US stocks and China’s economic woes. The blue-chip Nikkei 225 has dropped about 3% over the past month, while the yen slumped more than 5%.

