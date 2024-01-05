(Bloomberg) -- The yen is headed for its worst week against the US dollar in nearly four years as the economic fallout from a powerful earthquake curbs the likelihood that the Bank of Japan will soon scrap negative rates.

The currency led Group-of-10 declines against the greenback, with four straight sessions of weakening setting the yen on track for its most dramatic week since March 2020. The dollar-yen currency pair is up 3% to 145 on the week and is edging toward a toward a three-week high.

After the earthquake hit the Noto Peninsula on New Year’s day, traders are anticipating the Bank of Japan is likely to hold policy steady in order to assess the economic impact of the disaster. Markets were previously mulling the possibility that negative rates could be ditched this month.

The currency is still widely seen strengthening in 2024 with a consensus estimate of USD/JPY at 135, around 7% lower than current levels.

“The recent Noto earthquake has created some uncertainty with respect to timing and it is possible that the BOJ will decide to take some time to assess its impact,” said Mark Dowding, chief investment officer at RBC BlueBay Asset Management. He anticipates that the likely policy response will be a pro-growth boost to fiscal spending.

“We remain confident on policy normalization in Japan in 2024,” he added, forecasting the yen to outperform other major currencies in the year ahead.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.