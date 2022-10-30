(Bloomberg) -- The yen faces a fresh catalyst for renewed pressure this week as investors shift their focus to a hawkish Federal Reserve from the super-easy monetary policy of the Bank of Japan.

The Japanese currency slipped 0.4% to around 148.20 per dollar Monday after closing down almost 1% Friday. The BOJ stood pat as expected, keeping the pressure on the yen and raising the chances of further intervention from authorities. Japan was suspected of intervening earlier this month when it fell to a three-decade low of 151.95.

“About a two-yen rally on Friday despite fresh memories of intervention suggests demand for the dollar remains solid as US yields look more attractive and Japan’s trade deficits remain huge,” said Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities in Tokyo. “As it remains unclear if US inflation has sufficiently slowed, there is still the possibility of an outsized-rate hike of 75 basis points in December.”

The yen has slumped 22% this year as traders focused on the widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the former hiking rates aggressively and the latter keeping them at rock-bottom levels to boost the economy. The Fed is expected to announce another 75 basis-point interest-rate hike -- its fourth such out-sized move -- on Wednesday.

Investors are also waiting for Japan’s Ministry of Finance to release its monthly intervention figures for October at 7 p.m. local time Monday. The figures will be parsed for evidence the government has been carrying out stealth intervention to prop up the yen during the month, something it has refused to confirm.

Japan spent almost $20 billion in September, supporting the yen for the first time since 1998. A suspected intervention on Oct. 21 was estimated to be a record $37 billion, according to calculations from some market analysts.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.