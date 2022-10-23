(Bloomberg) -- Yen traders braced for another rocky week as chatter around Friday’s suspected intervention mixed with the likely impact of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting -- the next key catalyst for the embattled currency.

The yen slid more than 1.3% to 149.65 per dollar after an intraday rally of nearly 4% on Friday to just above the 146 level. Japan likely spent more than $30 billion last week to support the currency, the Financial Times reported, citing estimates by traders.

That figure would be more than the near $20 billion spent in September to prop up the yen, a move that came the day the BOJ maintained its super-easy monetary policy. Economists expect the central bank to keep its policy unchanged again at its two-day meeting ending Friday.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Monday that Japan was in a tough standoff with speculators and couldn’t tolerate excessive currency moves. He said he continued to monitor markets with a high sense of urgency and would make necessary responses as needed.

“Players shouldn’t let their guard down as Japanese authorities say they want to restrain speculative moves,” Yuji Saito, executive director at Credit Agricole CIB’s foreign-exchange department in Tokyo. “This morning’s price action isn’t from real money players so authorities could step in again to counter the move.”

The Japanese currency has slumped this year as traders focused on the widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the former hiking rates aggressively and the latter keeping them at rock-bottom levels to boost the economy. That encourages investors to seek out the more attractive returns in dollar assets compared to ones in Japan.

Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Saturday also issued a warning about excessive currency moves. When asked whether Japan had taken any action on the currency on Friday, he said “we won’t comment” on whether the government has intervened in the market.

“Focus is turning to the BOJ’s meeting but players are expected to refrain from challenging authorities as they are nervous, and trading will remain volatile for a while,” said Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities.

