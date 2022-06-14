(Bloomberg) -- The Japanese yen fell to its lowest level against the dollar in 24 years as the widening gap between the monetary policy of the Federal Reserve and Bank of Japan draws money toward the US.

The currency fell 0.7% Tuesday to 135.33 to the dollar, breaching the 135.19 mark for the first time since 1998. Given recent volatility, those extreme moves are only expected to continue, with the yen testing key thresholds -- like the 140 level -- that could provoke intervention by BOJ Governor Haruhiko Karoda.

Implied yen volatility is at its highest level since the pandemic’s outbreak amid uncertainty about global growth and the central bank’s rigid yield-curve control policy.

With the difference between US and Japan’s two-year government bonds at their widest since 2007, conditions are ripe for the greenback to keep on its upward trajectory. And if the Fed hikes by 75 basis points on Wednesday as expected, that would likely only further strengthen the dollar.

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.