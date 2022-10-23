(Bloomberg) -- The yen rallied more than 1% against the dollar, reversing an earlier drop, amid signs of a second intervention from Japanese authorities in two sessions.

The currency surged to as much as 145.56 per dollar before falling back and fluctuating around the 148 level. On Friday, it soared the most against the dollar since March 2020 as Nikkei reported Japanese authorities intervened again to prop up the currency.

Finance Minister Shunichi Suzuki told reporters Monday that Japan was in a tough standoff with speculators and couldn’t tolerate excessive currency moves, speaking before the yen rally. He said he continued to monitor markets with a high sense of urgency and would make necessary responses as needed.

Suzuki declined to confirm whether Japan had entered the market again last week.

Speaking after Monday’s sharp moves, top currency official Masato Kanda also declined to give a confirmation.

“I won’t comment at all on whether there was intervention or not,” Kanda said. “As I said earlier, we will take appropriate measures against excessive moves 24 hours a day, 365 days a year, 24/7. We’re going to continue with that all the time.”

Yen traders had been bracing for another rocky week as chatter around Friday’s suspected intervention mixed with the likely impact of the Bank of Japan’s policy meeting -- the next key catalyst for the embattled currency. Economists expect the central bank to keep its policy unchanged again at its two-day meeting ending Oct. 28.

“It looks like Japanese authorities acted as moves this morning were not seen based on real money flows,” said Yuji Saito, executive director at Credit Agricole CIB’s foreign-exchange department in Tokyo. “While it’s hard to restrain global dollar buying momentum, it will help buy time.”

The Japanese currency has slumped this year as traders focused on the widening yield gap between the US and Japan, with the former hiking rates aggressively and the latter keeping them at rock-bottom levels to boost the economy. That encourages investors to seek out the more attractive returns in dollar assets compared to ones in Japan.

Friday Move

The yen saw an intraday rally of nearly 4% on Friday to just above the 146 level after it neared 152 per dollar. Japan likely spent more than $30 billion last week to support the currency, the Financial Times reported, citing estimates by traders.

Authorities have repeatedly said they will step in to counter one-sided moves, although some analysts warn that any intervention will have a limited impact as long as the BOJ maintains its low interest rate policy.

In September, the government intervened to support the currency for the first time since 1998, after it fell to 145.90 per dollar. It said it spent $20 billion that month on intervention, a move that came the day the BOJ maintained its super-easy monetary policy.

(Updates throughout.)

©2022 Bloomberg L.P.