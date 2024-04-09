(Bloomberg) -- Currency traders are betting that the yen will tumble beyond the closely-watched 152 per dollar level, and are ramping up wagers on a slide toward 155.

Options looking for a 2% fall in the yen to around that level represent 18% of total bets against the currency as of Tuesday, compared to around 5% last month, data from the Depository Trust & Clearing Corporation show.

Markets had previously identified 152 per dollar as a line in the sand for officials worried about yen weakness, after the currency failed to strengthen following the Bank of Japan’s first rate increase in more than a decade. But, despite strong comments from Japan about its readiness to intervene, the currency has held near that level for the last three weeks, and options traders have shifted away from barrier positions at 152 in favor of those that target a bigger move — initially to 153, and then as far as 155.

Data from the DTCC show that 55% of vanilla options that have gone through this month favor dollar strength against the yen.

Still, it’s costly to hedge against such a move, as a significantly weaker yen would increase the risk of intervention and currency volatility.

One-week risk reversals, a barometer of market positioning and sentiment, trade at a 140 basis-point premium in favor of the Japanese currency.

