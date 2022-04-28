(Bloomberg) -- Japan’s FX traders are going on vacation at a key moment for financial markets and the possibility that their absence will exacerbate yen swings has caused its expected volatility to surge to a two-year high.

The Golden Week holidays starting Friday and covering much of next week means that vacationing investors will miss what’s likely to be one of the Federal Reserve’s biggest policy tightening steps in recent decades. Prospects that will further widen the U.S. yield gap with Japan, whose central bank stuck to super-easy policy on Thursday, have triggered the yen’s drop below the key 130 level against the dollar for the first time in 20 years.

That fueled a surge in the dollar-yen’s one-week implied volatility to 15.9% early Friday, the highest since the peak-pandemic market fears of 2020. The figures are higher than those covering longer periods, suggesting that the market expects the sharpest swings in the next seven days.

Yen trading flows tend to dwindle during Japanese holidays, reducing market volatility in quiet times but causing exaggerated price swings when the currency moves. Speculators have been piling on to sell the yen on expectations the Bank of Japan’s easy monetary policy will diverge further from its global peers and that may put more pressure on the currency to weaken, traders said.

“I have been in this business for a long time but I can’t recall any time when the Bank of Japan’s policy stance has been so out of line with other central banks,” said Kyosuke Suzuki, president of Financial AlgoTech Co., a unit of IT firm Ryobi Systems Co. He has been involved in the currency market for nearly two decades.

The yen has been in freefall this year as the dovish BOJ keeps local yields anchored to the floor while their Treasury equivalents surge on expectations for aggressive Fed rate hikes. The currency has also suffered from Japan’s position as a commodity importer at a time of surging prices.

Japan Warns on Yen After BOJ’s Bond Vow Sparks Slide Past 131

The Japanese currency tumbled over 2% Thursday after the BOJ said it would buy an unlimited amount of bonds at fixed-rates every business day to protect a 0.25% ceiling on 10-year government yields as part of its stimulus measures.

