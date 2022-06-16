(Bloomberg) -- The yen weakened on Friday after the Bank of Japan maintained its ultra-easy monetary stance, continuing its policy divergence with its global peers.

The currency tumbled as much as 1.8% to 134.63 per dollar after the decision. The BOJ made a rare reference to the currency market, saying it needed to watch its impact on the economy and markets.

“While the decision was within expectations, those who want to challenge the BOJ will continue to do so, putting focus on Japan’s upper house election,” said Mari Iwashita, chief market economist at Daiwa Securities. “I doubt if the challenge will pick up immediately after today’s decision, but the battle will resume in July.”

The central bank kept its policy settings for yield curve control and asset purchases, according to a statement Friday, in line with the forecasts of almost all surveyed economists.

BOJ Holds Firm to Deepen Outlier Status, Keep Pressure on Yen

Japanese and global markets had been in turmoil in the lead up to this decision as the Federal Reserve and its European counterparts accelerated tightening while Governor Haruhiko Kuroda continued to signal a dovish stance.

The yen slumped to a 24-year low this week, before recovering, while benchmark 10-year yields breached the 0.25% ceiling of the BOJ’s target range.

Japanese authorities have expressed increasing concern with the currency’s weakness, with Kuroda earlier this week reversing his insistence that it was generally a good thing by saying the recent slide was bad for the economy.

Foreign funds have led the charge in betting against both the currency and the BOJ’s capacity to maintain yield-curve control. Speculators pushed Japan’s bond futures to the brink of a trading halt earlier in the week, as part of bets the BOJ’s pledge to cap yields at 0.25% is unsustainable.

“The only concession made by the BOJ was a rare reference to the yen in its statement,” said David Forrester, a senior foreign-exchange strategist at Credit Agricole CIB in Hong Kong. “It will be important to see what Kuroda meant by ‘pay due attention to currencies’ in his press conference later today. I suspect the focus will be its impact on inflation.”

