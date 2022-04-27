(Bloomberg) -- The yen fell toward the key psychological level of 130 per dollar after the Bank of Japan doubled down on its bond buying operations to keep a lid on rising yields.

The dollar-yen climbed more than 1% to 129.79 as of 12:25 p.m. in Tokyo. The BOJ said it would carry out fixed-rate bond buying every business day as it firmed up its resolve to defend its target on 10-year yields as part of its stimulus measures. As expected, the central bank kept its yield curve control settings and the scale of its asset purchases unchanged, according to a statement Thursday.

The yen has been in freefall this year as the dovish Bank of Japan keeps local yields anchored to the floor while their Treasury equivalents surge on expectations for aggressive Federal Reserve rate hikes. The currency has also suffered from Japan’s position as a commodity importer at a time of surging prices.

