Yen Watchers in Tokyo See 152 to Dollar as Next Level of Concern

(Bloomberg) -- The next key level for the yen is around 152 per dollar, where officials in Japan are likely to go on high alert but hold off on intervening in the market, according to currency strategists in Tokyo.

That’s less than two yen from where it was trading during the European morning on Wednesday, after a sharp drop a day earlier following stronger-than-expected US inflation data. That would take the currency well past the weak point touched in November and back to levels last seen in 1990.

“Authorities are ready to respond 24 hours a day, 365 days a year,” said Masato Kanda, Japan’s top foreign exchange official at the finance ministry. While some recent moves were in line with fundamentals, others were “clearly speculative” and undesirable, he said.

Keiichi Iguchi, a senior strategist at Resona Holdings Inc., said the yen’s depreciation is unlikely to be stopped by anything short of actual intervention and that passing the 152 milestone makes it a possibility.

Japanese authorities stepped in to prop up the yen in September 2022 at 145.90, then twice in October of 2022 at 151.95 and 149.71. In total they spent around ¥9 trillion ($60 billion).

“The yen going to 152 is the one focus point,” said Shusuke Yamada, head of Japan currency and rates strategy at BofA Securities Inc., while adding that “at this stage it doesn’t feel like intervention is imminent.”

The continued strength in US prices has buoyed speculation that the Federal Reserve will need to keep interest rates at two-decade highs for several more months, which has boosted the relative appeal of holding cash in higher-yielding dollars.

Meanwhile, the Bank of Japan’s Deputy Governor Shinichi Uchida said last week that financial conditions will remain accommodative even after the BOJ ends its negative-rate policy, adding to pressure on the yen.

Here’s what more strategists in Tokyo had to say about the yen and the risk of intervention:

Yukio Ishizuki, senior currency strategist at Daiwa Securities Co.:

“The momentum for the dollar is very strong, the yen is quite weak and it would take something really big to halt the current trend, such as verbal warnings hinting that the real action is very near.”

Hideki Shibata, a senior rates and currency strategist at Tokai Tokyo Research Institute:

“If the price crosses 152 yen, the sell-off will accelerate. The Ministry of Finance is very wary, but it is unlikely to intervene. Even if they could, it would probably be ineffective. It would be difficult for the US to understand an attempt to stop the yen’s depreciation by intervening given the BOJ’s stubborn stance on monetary easing.”

Masafumi Yamamoto, chief currency strategist at Mizuho Securities Co.:

“The MOF and BOJ do not appear to have a unified concern about the yen’s depreciation. There is a possibility that more verbal intervention will take place in the future when the dollar strengthens due to an upturn in US economic indicators.”

Hirofumi Suzuki, chief foreign-exchange strategist at Sumitomo Mitsui Banking Corp.:

“My sense is that there will be no yen-buying intervention until the 155 level. While Kanda’s tone was strong, the dollar’s risen and the yen’s weakened due to expectations the Bank of Japan will keep an accommodative stance even after the lifting of negative interest rates, along with the receding speculation of a US interest rate cut. It is not reasonable to expect authorities to forcefully stop these market trends.”

--With assistance from Ken McCallum, Saburo Funabiki and Yumi Teso.

©2024 Bloomberg L.P.