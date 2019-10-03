(Bloomberg) -- Yes Bank Ltd. Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill said he expects to complete raising as much as $1.2 billion “much sooner than the market expects,” after sales of pledged shares this week eliminated an overhang on the lender’s stock.

Gill reiterated in an interview on Thursday his target of selling $1 billion to $1.2 billion of new shares to private equity investors, technology companies and family offices. He declined to be more specific on the timing for completing a deal.

“Ideally we would like to do this in one shot,” Gill said. “I think every stakeholder of the bank is of the same view that we should get as much capital as we need.”

Yes Bank’s shares jumped as much as 29% earlier in the day after Gill held a call with analysts to reassure them that the forced sale of founder Rana Kapoor’s pledged stake was the main reason why the stock had tumbled in the previous two sessions. Even after the recovery, the amount of capital Gill is seeking is equivalent to as much as 86% of Yes Bank’s market value.

Kapoor, who co-founded Yes Bank in 2003 and built it into India’s fastest-growing lender, was forced out by the central bank amid a dispute over its reporting of bad debts. Gill was brought in from Deutsche Bank AG in March to stabilize operations, and has spent the past few months trying to raise capital. Even after Thursday’s surge, the stock is down almost 80% this year.

In the interview, Gill also said:

The bank’s Core Tier 1 capital ratio improved in the fiscal second quarter from the previous three months

With fresh capital in place, Yes Bank should be able to expand at a pace of at least 20%

The slump in Yes Bank’s shares on Monday and Tuesday didn’t cause any major deposit withdrawals

To contact the reporters on this story: Philip Lagerkranser in Hong Kong at lagerkranser@bloomberg.net;Suvashree Ghosh in Mumbai at sghosh186@bloomberg.net;Anto Antony in Mumbai at aantony1@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Marcus Wright at mwright115@bloomberg.net, Philip Lagerkranser

©2019 Bloomberg L.P.