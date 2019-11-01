Yes Bank’s Quarterly Loss Exceeds Estimates as Bad Loans Weigh

(Bloomberg) -- Yes Bank Ltd., the Indian lender that’s been courting investors following management turmoil and scrutiny of bad loans, posted a bigger-than-expected second-quarter loss as soured debt swelled.

The loss totaled 6 billion rupees ($84.7 million) for the three months ended Sept. 30, compared with net income of 9.65 billion rupees a year earlier. Analysts expected a loss of 4 billion rupees, according to the average estimate compiled by Bloomberg.

The results come a day after the bank announced a binding offer from an unidentified global investor to inject $1.2 billion through a share sale. Chief Executive Officer Ravneet Gill has been trying to raise capital as concerns mounted over the bank’s exposure to the troubled shadow-banking sector.

Gill joined the firm in March after co-founder Rana Kapoor stepped down following a dispute with the central bank over the lender’s reporting of bad debts.

The bank’s gross bad-loan ratio rose to 7.4% from 5% at the end of June, the results showed.

Shares of Yes Bank fell 5.4% to 66.6 rupees in Mumbai on Friday, extending this year’s decline to 63%. The stock jumped 24% the previous day following the announcement of the investment.

