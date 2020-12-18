(Bloomberg) --

Danton Goei, who runs global investment strategies at Davis Funds, joins the "What Goes Up" podcast this week to discuss what opportunities he's seeing around the world as the end of the coronavirus pandemic comes into sight. Yes, it’s a frothy market in the U.S., he says, but there are still opportunities in America and abroad.Some highlights of the conversation below:“There’s a lot of froth also in the U.S. market that you want to avoid. But underneath that there are some very good values, for sure. You know, some companies that have done well recently are still relatively attractive. I would say we call them sort of the growth stalwarts. These are the Googles, the Facebooks of the world. They continue to be attractive on a valuation basis or long-term basis. But then you've got a whole host of stocks that have been out of favor now for a decade plus, right, the value stocks out there … So I think, you know, owning the market overall in the U.S. is probably not recommended. But within that space, some great values.”

