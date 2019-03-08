Yes, There Was a Nickelback Debate in Congress Yesterday

(Bloomberg) -- This is what happens on C-SPAN when you’re not watching. Representatives Mark Pocan, a Democrat from Wisconsin, and Rodney Davis a Republican from Illinois found themselves in a spirited debate about Nickelback.

That Nickelback.

During a debate about prison gerrymandering, the practice of counting inmates as residents of correctional facilities and not their home districts, Pocan stated that only four out of 77,000 public comments were in support.

“That’s probably about the percent of people who think Nickelback is their favorite band in this country. It’s pretty low,” said Pocan.

“Why would you criticize one of the greatest bands of the 90’s,” Davis shot back.

