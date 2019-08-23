Yes, We’ll Have More Expensive Bananas Thanks to Climate Change

Rising global temperatures caused by climate change are set to make bananas more expensive.

Hotter temperatures in the countries where the fruit is produced will likely mean higher prices for consumers in advanced economies, according to a study by Exeter University researcher Annalisa Marini to be presented to the European Economic Association next week. If one banana-growing nation were hit by a weather shock, the research found export prices would be affected across other producing countries too.

The study shows that while climate change is expected to have a greater impact on developing nations, whose income depend more on agricultural products, it will still be felt in richer economies. In a global warming scenario, Marini found a “substantial increase” in commodity prices was likely and she called for more research into the resilience of the food system.

