Yet Another AI Blind Spot … Biased Images: Big Take Podcast

As pressure mounts on lawmakers to regulate artificial intelligence, another problem area is emerging: text-to-image models. Bloomberg reporters Dina Bass and Leonardo Nicoletti analyzed more than 5,000 images produced by such models and found that the technology was taking racial and gender stereotypes to extremes worse than those in the real world. They join this episode to talk about how AI image generation works — and whether it’s possible to train the models to produce better results.

