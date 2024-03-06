(Bloomberg) -- China’s former central bank governor Yi Gang has suggested a new way for Chinese real estate developers to use pre-sale funds, which could help the country’s ailing property market.

Under the proposed system, developers would be able to withdraw 1 trillion yuan ($139 billion) immediately if the central government or People’s Bank of China insured pre-sale proceeds, Yi said at the Chinese People’s Political Consultative Conference assembly meeting on Thursday.

The central government or the People’s Bank of China could insure pre-sale proceeds — money from buyers before the building is complete — of about 10 billion yuan a year from 2024 to 2026, which would total 30 billion yuan. Yi said the insured funds would account for about 1% of the country’s pre-sale regulatory fund balance, and developers would be allowed to use a proportion of the funds in a lawful and compliant manner.

“There is no shortage of funds in the market currently — what is lacking is capital that can bear risk,” Yi said. “We should focus on supporting most real estate companies, especially top private real estate firms, to continue stable operations and focus on solving their liquidity difficulties.”

Yi’s comments come after the central government said it would refine some property policies at this year’s Two Sessions. Premier Li Qiang’s work report stated that the government will treat real estate companies equally regardless of their ownership and move faster to foster a “new development model for real estate.” Still, some analysts say the measures thus far are expected to do little in alleviating the property slump that has now entered its fourth year.

