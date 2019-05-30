(Bloomberg) -- People’s Bank of China’s Governor Yi Gang said policy makers are “fully capable” of managing risks at small and medium-sized lenders, addressing concerns after the recent takeover by regulators of a regional bank.

Speaking at an event in Beijing Thursday, Yi said the Chinese currency “will remain very stable” when asked if the yuan will sink below 7 per dollar. He also addressed ongoing concerns that the real economy isn’t receiving enough credit at a time when the economy weakening.

“Properly solving the credit support and direct financing for private and small and micro-sized companies is the most important task now,” and the central bank will work to make sure that big banks’ outstanding lending to small firms will grow by at least 30% this year and that the average financing cost for small companies will decline by 1 percentage point, he said.

A slowing economy, rising trade tension and growing market concerns in the wake of the seizure of Baoshang Bank Co. are testing the “targeted” approach to policy easing that officials have preferred. The earliest indicators available for May suggest the world’s second-largest economy is slowing further, and economists expect the manufacturing sector has fallen back into contraction after two months of expansion.

