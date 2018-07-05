(Bloomberg) -- The midnight deadline for U.S. tariffs on China is offering traders another excuse to steamroll the Treasuries yield curve.

The gap between 2- and 10-year Treasury yields sank under 28 basis points Thursday, the smallest since 2007. The flattening gained momentum heading into the afternoon release of minutes from last month’s Federal Reserve meeting, when officials raised rates for the second time this year and signaled two additional hikes are likely in 2018.

For Mark Cabana at Bank of America Corp., betting on the dwindling curve is a way to play the risk of a trade war, if investors focus on the disinflationary effects of the tariff spat.

The Fed is likely to stick to its tightening path, awaiting sufficient evidence of an economic slowdown, “and that may keep policy makers from adjusting their stance as fast as the market does,” the rates strategist said.

Tariffs on $34 billion of Chinese imports will go into effect at 12:01 a.m. Friday in New York, unless there is a last-minute deal. China has vowed to retaliate immediately with tariffs of its own.

Friday’s key monthly release of job data is also expected to sustain the months-long flattening trend, by confirming the strength of the nation’s labor market. The difference between 5- and 30-year yields also fell to the slimmest since 2007 Thursday.

At BMO Capital Markets, rates strategist Ian Lyngen has his eye on a spread of 22.5 basis points for 2- to 10-year maturities as the next level to watch for the flattening move.

“Any resteepening will be an opportunity to reinstate flatteners,” he said. “This trend isn’t done."

