Yield-Curve Inversion Imminent for Some, Long Way Off for Others

(Bloomberg) -- For at least some analysts in the U.S. rates market, the question is not if the yield curve will invert, but when.

The Treasuries curve keeps hitting its flattest levels since 2007, making every intraday twitch seem ominous as inversion is widely considered a harbinger of recession. With U.S. growth still robust, few market watchers are calling for an economic downturn. But the momentum in the curve’s trend has inspired some forecasts that it will soon flip, which could undermine confidence in riskier assets.

Tom di Galoma of Seaport Global Holdings sees a chain of events starting with the next Federal Reserve interest-rate hike. He expects the 30-year yield to drop below the 10-year in September, and for that kink to travel to the front end. The 5- to 30-year gap will turn negative in the fourth quarter, followed by the 2- to 10-year spread in early 2019. The long end will lead the way amid a muted inflation outlook and seemingly insatiable demand, he said.

“It’ll be a waterfall effect, with the long end outperforming," said di Galoma, managing director of government trading and strategy. “If you added up all the long duration assets that could become available to pension funds that need to buy them, there wouldn’t be enough in the marketplace to get their liabilities straightened out.”

Meanwhile, he expects short-end yields to trek higher on the Fed’s campaign to raise rates twice more this year, and three times in 2019.

Delay Tactics

With around 25 basis points to go before the 2- to 10-year flatlines, it’s tempting to predict a capitulation this year. More than 50 basis points of premium has evaporated in the past five months, with barely a pause.

Investors aren’t short of reasons to get behind the move, but may be turned off by the diminishing reward. For di Galoma, the flattener had more appeal a year ago, or even in February when the gap was three times larger and trade wars weren’t a pervasive concern. Today, buyers need to take on more risk for modest return, and many would rather wait and wager on a steepening.

The length of that wait depends a lot on the Fed. Priya Misra at TD Securities (USA) LLC says the curve can flatten, but remain positive, until the end of the hiking cycle is in sight. However, the flatness of the curve suggests the market is betting the end of the cycle will come sooner than the Fed expects.

“The market is skeptical that the economy can handle much higher rates,” said Misra, head of global rates strategy.

She noted that current pricing is for just three more hikes in this cycle, but if Powell signals a commitment to the Fed’s steeper path, those inversion bets will pay off.

Thorny Path

So far, bouts of risk aversion have been helping keep the curve sloping upward, she said. The flattening momentum has encountered some minor speedbumps in recent months, including Italy’s political turmoil in May, and more recently the escalating trade friction between the U.S. and China.

Whether or not it bodes ill for growth, the curve’s path to inversion from here could be thorny as continued flattening may in itself spur risk aversion in credit and equity markets.

Fed policy makers have shown that they’re focused on the risks. While simply airing concerns about inversion may not be enough to prevent it from happening, officials have made clear that they won’t ignore the resulting tightening in financial conditions.

Pimco Global Economic Advisor Joachim Fels wrote in a blog post Tuesday that he wouldn’t expect the curve to stay inverted for long, because it would probably help convince the Fed to signal a pause in its hiking cycle.

“The yield curve will likely become part of the Fed’s reaction function once it inverts,” he wrote.

To contact the reporter on this story: Emily Barrett in New York at ebarrett25@bloomberg.net

To contact the editors responsible for this story: Benjamin Purvis at bpurvis@bloomberg.net, Mark Tannenbaum, Boris Korby

©2018 Bloomberg L.P.