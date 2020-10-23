(Bloomberg) -- A presidential election that some people consider the most important ever has lost its ability to sway equity investors in any obvious way. Instead, they’re transfixed by a different drama: the runup in Treasury rates.

In a week where benchmark indexes all but sat still, evidence of bond-market influence stood out among rate-sensitive stocks after 10-year yields spiked. Banks, their shares stuck for months, jumped, leaving them poised for the best month in four years. Homebuilders, which have soared amid low mortgage costs, reversed course and tumbled.

More broadly, the upward trajectory in yields helped fuel industries whose fate is pegged to a swift economic recovery from the pandemic, sometimes dubbed the reflation trade. With the S&P 500 meandering for a second week, economically sensitive shares of energy producers and smaller companies took over the leadership from recession-proof groups like technology.

“In my opinion that’s the biggest story, and it’s not just the outcome of the election or the fiscal stimulus,” said Andrew Slimmon, senior portfolio manager at Morgan Stanley Investment Management. “It has more to do with the market starting to price that the economy next year will be on better footing.”

Dragged down by tech stocks, the S&P 500 fell 0.5% over five days for the first weekly decline in four. The tech-heavy Nasdaq 100 Index slipped 1.4%, while the Dow Jones Industrial Average also retreated. The Russell 2000 Index rose 0.4%.

While Thursday’s presidential debate featured Donald Trump and Joe Biden sparring over health-care, foreign policy and the pandemic response, both spoke of urgency in boosting government aid to help Americans cope with the Covid-19 crisis. A widely cited driver for the increase in yields is the belief that no matter who wins the election, fiscal stimulus will arrive thereafter.

“Markets are starting to say not only are we going to get stimulus, we’re going to get big stimulus,” said Scott Knapp, chief market strategist of CUNA Mutual Group. “More stimulus than what we thought in the past will lead to a more robust recovery.”

Throughout the year, skeptics have pointed to near-record low bond yields as reason to question the durability of the equity rally that lifted the S&P 500 to all-time highs. For the first time since June, benchmark 10-year Treasury yields rose above 80 basis points. Of course, it’s too early to call all clear yet -- 10-year rates stalled at a technical line (their average in the past 200 days) and a similar spike faltered four months ago -- but for now, it’s altering the path of industries within the stock market.

“To a degree, interest rates are catching up to other markets,” said Jim Tierney, chief investment officer of U.S. concentrated growth for AllianceBernstein. “The moves are signaling the economy is decently healthy and that was the great unknown -- how long it would take to heal the economy.”

Bank stocks stood out as winners this week. Helping an industry that borrows in the short term and lends for the long run, the yield curve has steepened, meaning longer-dated bond rates rose faster than shorter-dated ones. The spread between 2-year and 10-year Treasury yields topped 70 basis points Thursday, the widest since early 2018.

The KBW Bank Index climbed 3.7% for its best week relative to the market since June. The SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (ticker KRE) jumped more than 6% for the third time in four weeks. Up 19% in October, the fund is on track for the strongest month since November 2016.

On the flip-side, homebuilders sold off. The SPDR S&P Homebuilders ETF (ticker XHB), which has more than doubled since the market’s bottom in March, dropped almost 3% for the week.

Tech stocks, the market’s biggest winner of the year because of strong balance sheets and the industry’s ability to support stay-at-home work, became the worst performer in the S&P 500, losing 2.2%.

The breakout higher for bank stocks alongside the rise in bond yields may give the S&P 500 a chance to thrive even without tech leadership, according to Bloomberg Intelligence strategists including Gina Martin Adams. A variety of technical indicators have been triggered in recent days “offering hope that new leadership there may be in the early stages of developing,” the strategists wrote.

“You get the reflation trade that people have been talking about,” Darrell Cronk, chief investment officer for wealth and investment management at Wells Fargo, said in an interview with Bloomberg Television. “It’s exactly playing on cue as it should.”

©2020 Bloomberg L.P.