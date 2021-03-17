(Bloomberg) -- The yield on 30-year Treasuries spiked to a level unseen since 2019 amid growing expectations fiscal aid will spur inflation.

The rate rose as much as 5 basis points to 2.426%, eclipsing the 2.416% seen in January 2020. Rates jumped across notes and bonds, with yields on the 10-year climbing as much as 6 basis points to 1.674%, a level unseen since February 2020.

