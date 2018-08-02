(Bloomberg) -- Here’s a sign that appetite for risk may be returning.

The premium investors demand to hold emerging-market sovereign debt plummeted last month by the most since June 2012, according to JPMorgan Chase & Co. indexes. It’s the first time the spread narrowed on a monthly basis since January as fears over the impact of a trade war between the world’s biggest economies were eclipsed by the allure of higher yields.

The gap compared with Treasuries narrowed 11 percent in July, or 42 basis points, to 327. It was at its highest in 20 months on June 19, making valuations appealing for some funds and ending three months’ of losses on emerging-market debt as currencies stabilized.

International investors put new money in developing-nation debt funds for three weeks in a row as hefty bond redemptions, coupons and amortizations enabled them to inject new cash into bonds.

