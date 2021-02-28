(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to open cautiously in Asia Monday as traders keep a close eye on bond yields after last week’s turmoil. Currencies were steady.

Equity futures were little changed in Japan and Australia. U.S. tech stocks staged a modest rebound on the last day of a tumultuous week as a global bond rout eased Friday, sending the yield on 10-year Treasuries tumbling below 1.5%. The S&P 500 Index fell.

Global bonds stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe moved to calm a panic that had sent U.S. government bond yields to their highest level in a year and spurred a selloff in stock markets. Investors are getting increasingly worried that accelerating inflation could trigger a pullback in monetary policy support that has fueled gains in risk assets amid the pandemic.

Read: Traders on Yield Watch in Bond Markets ‘Not for Faint-Hearted’

Meanwhile, China’s economic recovery slowed in February as factories shut during the Lunar New Year holidays and virus restrictions dampened what’s usually a busy travel season.

Bitcoin fell below $45,000.

These are some of the main moves in markets:

Stocks

The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%.

Nikkei 225 futures were little changed.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed earlier.

Currencies

The yen traded at 106.57 per dollar.

The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% Friday.

The euro was at $1.2071.

Bonds

The yield on 10-year Treasuries tumbled 12 basis point to 1.40%.

Commodities

West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.2% to $61.50 a barrel.

Gold fell 2.1% to $1,734.04 an ounce.

