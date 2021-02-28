1h ago
Yields in Focus as Stocks Set to Open Cautiously: Markets Wrap
Bloomberg News,
(Bloomberg) -- Stocks are set to open cautiously in Asia Monday as traders keep a close eye on bond yields after last week’s turmoil. Currencies were steady.
Equity futures were little changed in Japan and Australia. U.S. tech stocks staged a modest rebound on the last day of a tumultuous week as a global bond rout eased Friday, sending the yield on 10-year Treasuries tumbling below 1.5%. The S&P 500 Index fell.
Global bonds stabilized after central banks from Asia to Europe moved to calm a panic that had sent U.S. government bond yields to their highest level in a year and spurred a selloff in stock markets. Investors are getting increasingly worried that accelerating inflation could trigger a pullback in monetary policy support that has fueled gains in risk assets amid the pandemic.
Meanwhile, China’s economic recovery slowed in February as factories shut during the Lunar New Year holidays and virus restrictions dampened what’s usually a busy travel season.
Bitcoin fell below $45,000.
These are some of the main moves in markets:
Stocks
- The S&P 500 Index fell 0.5%.
- Nikkei 225 futures were little changed.
- Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index rose 0.4%.
- Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index was little changed earlier.
Currencies
- The yen traded at 106.57 per dollar.
- The Bloomberg Dollar Spot Index rose 0.7% Friday.
- The euro was at $1.2071.
Bonds
- The yield on 10-year Treasuries tumbled 12 basis point to 1.40%.
Commodities
- West Texas Intermediate crude fell 3.2% to $61.50 a barrel.
- Gold fell 2.1% to $1,734.04 an ounce.
